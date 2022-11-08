Germany's Steag aims to wrap up sale by end-2023

DUESSELDORF, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German utility Steag, which has put itself up for sale, plans to wrap up the process by the end of next year, CEO Andreas Reichel told reporters on Tuesday.

Before the start of the official sales process Steag wants to split itself into a green part focused on renewables, as well as a conventional division where the company's coal-fired power plants are bundled.

The company aims to sign a deal with a strategic buyer or financial investor by summer 2023 and close the transaction by the end of the year, Reichel said.

Steag, which employs 5,700 staff, is owned by KSBG, where six municipal utilities in Germany's industrial Ruhr region have bundled their stakes. They are Duisburg, Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen and Dinslaken.

