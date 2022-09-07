Germany's Speira to axe 50% of its aluminium output

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Speira will cut aluminium production by 50% from October at its Rheinwerk plant because of high power prices, the company said in a release on its website.

European smelters are estimated to have cut an annualised 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium production since energy prices began to rise last year.

Analysts say another 750,000 tonnes of output could be cut this coming winter, which would mean larger deficits and higher prices for European consumers in the transport, packaging and construction industries.

Smelting aluminium is extremely energy intensive and power prices in Europe, which increased further after Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe, have meant costs of production for many are higher than the market price.

"Going forward smelting production will be reduced to 70,000 tonnes of primary metal per year. This decision has been taken in consequence to the rising energy prices in Germany," the release published on Wednesday said.

"We are facing similar challenges as many other European aluminium smelters. Energy prices have reached too high levels over the last months, and we don´t foresee those falling in the short-term future."

The process of cutting output will start early in October and is expected to be completed in November. Speira does not plan forced redundancies.

"Speira will replace the curtailed liquid production with external metal supplies," the company said.

Industry association Eurometaux estimates Chinese aluminium production is 2.8 times more carbon intensive than European aluminium.

Eurometaux estimates that Europe's replacement imports of aluminium have already added 6-12 million tonnes of CO2 this year.

Benchmark aluminium prices CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange are around $2,250 a tonne.

