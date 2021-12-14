Germany's Software AG eyes acquisitions after Silver Lake backing - CFO

German business software developer Software AG is looking to boost growth through acquisitions after receiving backing from the private equity firm Silver Lake.

"There is a likelihood for that in the course of next year," Chief Financial Officer Matthias Heiden told Reuters on Tuesday.

Software AG is looking for "fast-growing, medium-sized cloud companies that already have a functioning subscription model and a business in North America," added Heiden.

The 344 million euro ($387.79 million) investment by Silver Lake announced by Software AG on Monday evening means the company has "an even stronger balance sheet," he added.

($1 = 0.8871 euros)

