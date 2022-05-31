Germany's short-dated yields hit highest since Nov 2011

Germany’s short-dated government bond yields hit more than a decade high on Tuesday as economic data showed eurozone inflation rising more than expected.

German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May due to soaring energy and food prices, suggesting that a new era of rapid price growth has swept away a decade of ultra low inflation.

Germany’s 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR rose as high as 4.72%, its highest level since November 2011.

