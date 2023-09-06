Germany's Schott Pharma plans IPO this year

By Emma-Victoria Farr

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Schott Pharma plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this year, the German pharmaceutical bottles and vials maker said on Wednesday.

The medical glass division of Schott AG is choosing to IPO as the market shows signs of improvement. It intends to use proceeds to support its green transition to become climate neutral by 2023, the company said, without disclosing the amount it intends to raise.

"We are committed to remaining a long-term majority shareholder," said Dr. Frank Heinricht, CEO of Schott AG. The IPO will consist of existing shares from shareholder Schott AG, which will retain a majority stake.

Schott Pharma in its intention to float (ITF) document said its sales rose 8.4% in the first nine months of its fiscal year with an EBITDA margin of 28%.

The company, with headquarters in Mainz, focuses on the market for injectable drugs, which is estimated to grow at 9% annually until 2026, the company said.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Bank of America BAC.N and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE are leading the planned transaction.

Earlier this year, hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera NCH2.DE sought to take advantage of improving market sentiment by listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, raising 526 million euros ($565 million) in gross proceeds.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, Writing by Miranda Murray

