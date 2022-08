BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European Union member states would show solidarity if there were to be energy supply shortages in light of the war in Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

