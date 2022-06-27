Germany's Scholz says talks on Russia gold ban still ongoing

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Discussions on an import ban on Russian gold are ongoing and need to be held with European Union partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to a plan from Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.