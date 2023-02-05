Germany's Scholz says Berlin is preparing wind power roadmap - Bild

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Berlin is preparing a roadmap for speedy wind power plant constructions to achieve a planned roll-out of renewable energy to meet climate goals for 2030, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

Germany aims to cut 65% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 and to become carbon-neutral by 2045.

"By 2030, there will be an average of four to five onshore wind turbines on land every day," Scholz, a Social Democrat, told the Bild am Sonntag.

"Every month, there will be a discussion with the states on how far they have progressed. Anything that is not done on time must be made up for," said the Chancellor.

The energy crisis, brought about by war in Ukraine, has shown Germany's resilience amid supply shocks, he said.

But beyond that capability, more innovation and modernisation of Germany's export-geared manufacturing industry was necessary.

Once the expansion of wind and solar power was progressing in full swing, Europe's biggest economy would become less dependent on imports of fossil fuels such as gas, coal or crude oil, he said.

Berlin has approved measures to speed up the wind and solar power roll-out as well as that of offshore wind.

In total, Germany should have access to 360 megawatts (MW) of green electricity capacity by 2030.

