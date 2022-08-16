Germany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the word apartheid to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Naturally we have a different assessment with a view to Israeli politics, and I want to expressly say here that I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation," said Scholz during a joint news conference with Abbas in Berlin on Tuesday.

(Reporting Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

