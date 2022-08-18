US Markets

Germany's Scholz phones Israeli premier after Abbas comment - German govt spokesperson

Madeline Chambers Reuters
BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a phone call on Thursday that any attempt to downplay or deny the Holocaust was unacceptable, said a German government spokesperson.

The two also agreed to meet soon in Berlin, according to the spokesperson.

During a joint news conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants.

Scholz was criticized by German media for not immediately condemning Abbas' statement during the news conference.

