Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice on Tuesday after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"We must reassess the situation, in particular regarding Nord Stream 2," Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia's actions.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.