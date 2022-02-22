US Markets

Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine crisis deepens

Sarah Marsh Reuters
Madeline Chambers Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine, on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

It has faced resistance within the European Union, from the United States as well as Ukraine, on the grounds it increases Europe's energy dependence on Russia, denies Ukraine transit fees and makes it more vulnerable to Russian invasion.

"In light of the most recent developments we must reassess the situation in particular regarding Nord Stream 2," Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia's actions.

He said he had asked the economy ministry to take steps to make sure that certification could not take place at the moment.

"The appropriate departments of the economy ministry will make a new assessment of the security of our supply in light of what has changed in last few days."

The German government had long said Nord Stream 2 was primarily a commercial project that diversifies energy supplies for Europe. Europe's largest economy depends on Russia for around half its energy needs.

