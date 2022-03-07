Germany's Scholz defends exemption of Russian energy from EU sanctions

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday defended a decision by the European Union to spare Russia's energy sector from sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, saying Russian energy was needed until alternatives sources are found.

"The federal government has been for months working urgently with its partners in the European Union and beyond to develop alternatives to Russian energy," Scholz said in a statement. "This cannot be done overnight."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr)

