Germany's Scholz defends exemption of Russian energy from EU sanctions

Contributor
Joseph Nasr Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday defended a decision by the European Union to spare Russia's energy sector from sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, saying Russian energy was needed until alternatives sources are found.

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday defended a decision by the European Union to spare Russia's energy sector from sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, saying Russian energy was needed until alternatives sources are found.

"The federal government has been for months working urgently with its partners in the European Union and beyond to develop alternatives to Russian energy," Scholz said in a statement. "This cannot be done overnight."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr)

((Joseph.Nasr@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33711 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters