Germany's Scholz confident on Siemens Energy guarantees, shares rise

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was confident that talks to come up with billions of euros in guarantees for Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE would lead to a solution soon, sending shares in the company up nearly 7%

Scholz, speaking at the inauguration of an electrolyser plant in Berlin jointly owned by Siemens Energy and Air Liquide, said the government remained in "very constructive and very goal-orientated" talks around the guarantees.

"A consortium of banks and Siemens AG are intensively involved in these discussions - for I expect all parties to contribute now," Scholz said.

Sources have told Reuters that Siemens AG, Siemens Energy's largest shareholder, still has not agreed to a deal.

"I am confident that we will a good solution very soon if everyone meets their responsibilities now," Scholz said.

Shares in Siemens Energy rose as much as 6.7% on the news and were up 3.2% at 1328 GMT.

