News & Insights

Germany's Scholz confident on Siemens Energy guarantees, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa, Andreas Rinke, Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds Scholz comments, market reaction

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was confident that talks to come up with billions of euros in guarantees for Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE would lead to a solution soon, sending shares in the company up nearly 7%

Scholz, speaking at the inauguration of an electrolyser plant in Berlin jointly owned by Siemens Energy and Air Liquide, said the government remained in "very constructive and very goal-orientated" talks around the guarantees.

"A consortium of banks and Siemens AG are intensively involved in these discussions - for I expect all parties to contribute now," Scholz said.

Sources have told Reuters that Siemens AG, Siemens Energy's largest shareholder, still has not agreed to a deal.

"I am confident that we will a good solution very soon if everyone meets their responsibilities now," Scholz said.

Shares in Siemens Energy rose as much as 6.7% on the news and were up 3.2% at 1328 GMT.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Andreas Rinke, Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.