News & Insights

Germany's Scholz after meeting China's Li: direct talks more important than usual

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

June 20, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Sarah Marsh, Matthias Williams, Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said direct talks between world leaders was more important than ever in light of a challenging global environment after meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang in Berlin on Tuesday.

"Direct dialogue, personal talks, a real discussion - all of that is more important than usual in this unusual time full of global challenges and crises," said Scholz.

Scholz said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted supply chains worldwide, showed that Germany needed to work closely with China on a range of issues also including health.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Matthias Williams and Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.