Germany's Scholz: prices for energy deliveries must be lowered

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany is working to bring down energy prices by building up infrastructure for global gas imports as well as working with European partners, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

The German government is working at high speed to build up these capacities so it no longer has to pay high prices for its energy due to the missing infrastructure, added Scholz.

"The prices for energy deliveries must be lowered, citizens must be able to pay the prices, and we will take care of that," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Sarah Marsh and Miranda Murray)

