Germany's Scholz: nuclear plant extension brings clarity

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday his decision to extend the lifespan of three until April brings clarity to operators and the necessary legislation will be wrapped up quickly.

"Several things are now clear - we are no longer looking at whether this is necessary, but it is decided that there will be production - not maybe, but definitely - so that the companies can adjust," said Scholz.

"It is also clear that there will be an end to nuclear energy in Germany from April 15," he said, adding that some of the plants might stop production a few days before that date.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams)

