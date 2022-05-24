World Markets

Germany's Scholz: Ending Russian coal manageable due to countries like SAfrica

Andreas Rinke Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Rachel More Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his country would be able to stop importing Russian coal by autumn thanks to other suppliers, such as South Africa.

"This is something that is very manageable," said Scholz during a joint news conference in Pretoria with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

