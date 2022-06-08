Germany's SAF Holland in takeover bid for Swedish brakes maker Haldex

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier SAF Holland SFQN.DE on Wednesday announced a 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($326 million) cash bid for Swedish brakes maker Haldex HLDX.ST.

SAF Holland said it would offer Haldex shareholders 66 Swedish crowns per share in cash, which is a premium of 46.5% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

The offer was "unanimously" recommended by Haldex's board, said the Swedish firm in a separate statement.

($1 = 9.8074 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

