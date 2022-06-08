Germany's SAF Holland has new go at buying Swedish brakes maker Haldex

Adds detail, background

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier SAF Holland SFQN.DE on Wednesday announced a 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($326 million) cash bid for Swedish brakes maker Haldex <HLDX.ST>, and won immediate support from the board of the takeover target.

SAF Holland said it would offer Haldex shareholders 66 Swedish crowns per share in cash, a premium of 46.5% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

SAF-Holland in 2016 made a first attempt to buy Haldex as part of a German bidding war for the Swedish group. When it withdrew its bid at the time, it said it was keeping its options open for its existing stake.

Car parts makers Knorr-Bremse and ZF Friedrichshafen also failed in their takeover attempts in 2016.

Haldex in a statement on Wednesday said its board, unlike in 2016, unanimously recommended the bid.

$1 = 9.8074 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

