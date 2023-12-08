News & Insights

Germany's RWE to win EU approval for $2.8 bln coal phase out aid- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

December 08, 2023 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - RWE AG RWEG.DE will receive 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) in compensation from the German government for its accelerated phase-out of coal from its energy systems, with European Union regulators set to approve the state aid support, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The multi billion euro package will be paid out over 15 years and covers costs for RWE's mine rehabilitations and closures. The EU's approval of the German support could come as soon as Monday, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.9309 euros)

