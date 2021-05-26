EQNR

Germany's RWE team up with Equinor, Hydro for Norwegian offshore wind bid

Terje Solsvik Reuters
OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - German energy firm RWE RWEG.DE has joined forces with Norwegian peer Equinor EQNR.OL and metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL to take part in Norway's first offshore wind tender, the companies said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, another group of companies, including Germany's EnBW, said it intended to compete for acreage in the same part of the southern Norwegian North Sea. L5N2NC1F9

