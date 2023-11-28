Germany's RWE raises spending target to $60 billion by 2030

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany's top utility RWE RWEG.DE will raise investment in green energy technologies to 55 billion euros ($60 billion) over the next seven years, it said on Tuesday ahead of its capital markets day.

The group's newest net cash investment target equates to an annual spending average of 7.9 billion euros in renewable energy, batteries, flexible generation and hydrogen projects, up from an average 6.7 billion for the 2021-2023 period.

"Thanks to our significant financial headroom, our attractive project pipeline and our extensive expertise, we are in an excellent position to continue to accelerate our transformation, even in the current challenging environment," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.

Shares in the company extended gains on the news and traded 2.2% higher at 0945 GMT, at the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI.

Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) is expected to rise to more than 9 billion euros in 2030, an increase of as much as 27% from the group's 2023 forecast for 7.1 billion to 7.7 billion euros, an outlook the company earlier this month called conservative.

The group also said it was targeting a dividend of 1.10 euros per share for 2024, up from a 1.00 euro per share proposal for 2023, marking a 10% year-on-year increase that is at the upper end of its 5-10% annual payout growth goal.

