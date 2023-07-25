Germany's RWE raises outlook on trading, gas plants

Expects 7.1-7.7 bln eur adj EBITDA in 2023

Confirms 1.00 eur/shr div for 2023

Frankfurt-listed shares up 1.6%

Adds CFO comment, shares

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest utility, on Tuesday raised its 2023 core earnings guidance, helped by higher margins at its gas-fired power pants and better-than-expected profits at its trading business.

The company, which is due to release first-half results on Aug. 10, now expects adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 7.1 billion to 7.7 billion euros ($7.8 billion to $8.5 billion), up from 5.8 billion to 6.4 billion euros previously.

Frankfurt-listed RWE shares RWEG.F rose 1.6% following the news.

"The development of our earnings in the first half of 2023 was marked by a very successful deployment of our international power plant portfolio and an exceptionally strong performance in energy trading, which exceeded our expectations," finance chief Michael Mueller said.

"We will continue to invest heavily in the energy transition, and we want our shareholders to have a fair share in our success."

The company, which confirmed its dividend target of 1.00 euros per share for 2023, now expects adjusted net profit of 3.3 billion to 3.8 billion euros this year, up from 2.2 billion to 2.7 billion.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)

