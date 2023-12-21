Germany's RWE buys offshore wind assets from Vattenfall for $1.2 billion

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday said it would acquire three offshore wind projects off the English coast from Sweden's Vattenfall VATN.UL in a deal that values the assets at 963 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

The so-called UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio consists of three 1.4 gigawatt projects, RWE said, adding closing of the transaction was expected during the first quarter of 2024.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

