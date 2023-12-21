News & Insights

Germany's RWE buys offshore wind assets from Vattenfall for $1.2 billion

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 21, 2023 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday said it would acquire three offshore wind projects off the English coast from Sweden's Vattenfall VATN.UL in a deal that values the assets at 963 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

The so-called UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio consists of three 1.4 gigawatt projects, RWE said, adding closing of the transaction was expected during the first quarter of 2024.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.