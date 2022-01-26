Germany's RWE beats own 2021 outlook thanks to gas business

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German energy company RWE said on Wednesday its preliminary 2021 results blew past the group's own guidance thanks to stronger-than-expected performance of gas-related businesses.

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German energy company RWE RWEG.DE said on Wednesday its preliminary 2021 results blew past the group's own guidance thanks to stronger-than-expected performance of gas-related businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) likely came in at 3.65 billion euros ($4.12 billion) in 2021, an increase of 11% compared with 2020, Germany's largest power producer said.

The utility had originally expected an adjusted EBITDA of 3 billion to 3.4 billion euros in 2021.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More