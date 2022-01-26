Germany's RWE beats own 2021 outlook thanks to gas business

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German energy company RWE RWEG.DE said on Wednesday its preliminary 2021 results blew past the group's own guidance thanks to stronger-than-expected performance of gas-related businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) likely came in at 3.65 billion euros ($4.12 billion) in 2021, an increase of 11% compared with 2020, Germany's largest power producer said.

The utility had originally expected an adjusted EBITDA of 3 billion to 3.4 billion euros in 2021.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

