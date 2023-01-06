Germany's Rheinmetall posts 2022 sales below forecast

Recasts, adds details
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE on Friday reported annual revenues below its outlook for 2022, citing advance investments in its defense business and a slower-than-expected recovery of automotive markets.
Sales, including exchange rates movements and M&A effects, grew by 10% last year, less than the previous guidance that forecast growth of around 15%, the German military equipment maker said, citing preliminary figures.
The company, which is scheduled to release full-year results on March 16, said advance investments in defense were necessary because customers had postponed call-offs into 2023.
Its operating profit is still expected to grow by more than 20% in 2022, Rheinmetall said, raising its operating margin outlook to at least 11.5%, up from more than 11% previously.
($1 = 0.9524 euros)
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz)
