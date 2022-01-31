Germany's review of Siltronic sale still underway as deadline nears

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

The German government's review of the planned sale of chipmaker Siltronic to Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers, which requires formal approval by the end of the day, is still underway, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The German government's review of the planned sale of chipmaker Siltronic WAFGn.DE to Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers 6488.TWO, which requires formal approval by the end of the day, is still underway, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokeperson declined to say more when asked for details at a regular government news conference.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action must approve the 4.35 billion euro ($4.86 billion) sale, agreed about a year ago, by Jan. 31. Otherwise the transaction will collapse.

($1 = 0.8954 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters