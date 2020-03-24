US Markets

Germany's Qiagen starts shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

German molecular testing company Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States. [nBwbfdKKLa]

Adds test details, background

March 24 (Reuters) - German molecular testing company Qiagen NV QIA.DE said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.

The test kit, QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel, requires less than one minute for sample preparation and can deliver results in about one hour, the company said.

Shipments come under a new policy laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of coronavirus diagnostic tests, developed by laboratories and commercial manufacturers during the public health emergency.

The company intends to submit an application for the related Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA this week, Qiagen said.

The test kit can differentiate the coronavirus from 20 other respiratory infections in patients who may have similar symptoms, in a single test run of about one hour.

Qiagen, which is being bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N in an $11.5 billion deal, has already received 'CE' marking, a kind of fit-for-use certificate, for the diagnostic test in Europe on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular