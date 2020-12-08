Germany's Qiagen raises its targets for 2020 and 2021

QGEN

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

U.S.-German genetic specialist Qiagen raised its 2020 and 2021 targets on Tuesday, citing the success of its focus on differentiated testing solutions in growing markets.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S.-German genetic specialist Qiagen QIA.DE raised its 2020 and 2021 targets on Tuesday, citing the success of its focus on differentiated testing solutions in growing markets.

The maker of genetic tests, including a rapid coronavirus diagnostic solution, said it expected full-year net sales to grow about 22% and adjusted earnings per share to reach $2.13-$2.14 at constant exchange rates thanks to the success of its Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics units in expanding markets.

For 2021, it saw net sales growth of between 18% and 20% as well as adjusted earnings per share between $2.42-$2.46 at constant exchange rates.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

