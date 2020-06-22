Germany's pharma firm Boehringer to offload stake in drugmaker Hikma

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Monday investor Boehringer Ingelheim would sell up to 28 million shares in the London-listed drugmaker, or shares worth about 700 million pounds ($871.43 million), according to a bookrunner for the deal.

The drugmaker said it will simultaneously seek to buy back shares worth not more than 295 million pounds from Germany-based private pharmaceutical firm Boehringer.

Boehringer currently holds about 16.4% of Hikma's share capital and voting rights.

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

