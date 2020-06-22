Germany's pharma firm Boehringer to offload stake in drugmaker Hikma

June 22 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L said on Monday investor Boehringer Ingelheim would sell up to 28 million shares in the London-listed drugmaker, or shares worth about 700 million pounds ($871.43 million), according to a bookrunner for the deal.

The drugmaker said it will simultaneously seek to buy back shares worth not more than 295 million pounds from Germany-based private pharmaceutical firm Boehringer.

Boehringer currently holds about 16.4% of Hikma's share capital and voting rights.

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.