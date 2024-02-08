Germany's PBB tries to assure on liquidity as shares drop

Updates with new lede, background, shares

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank PBBG.DE (PBB) on Thursdaytried to reassure investors on its liquidity situation as the German lender goes through what it has called "the greatest real estate crisis since the financial crisis".

PBB said its liquidity was twice the amount required by regulators and would allow it to keep operating without new unsecured funding for more than six months.

With investors concerned about its U.S. commercial real estate exposure, PBB said its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 212%, 112 percentage points above the regulatory requirement of 100%.

It also said that retail deposits continued to grow and were now above 7 billion euros ($7.53 billion).

Shares were down 4% early Thursday afternoon, making for a nearly 28% decline so far this year.

The German lender, listed on the small-cap SDAX index, is heavily focused on the real estate industry.

On Wednesday it reported an increase in risk provisions in the fourth quarter.

Concerns over possible damages stemming from PBB's U.S. commercial real estate exposure have led to a record slump in its share and bond prices this week.

($1 = 0.9294 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

