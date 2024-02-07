Germany's PBB raises risk provisions; bank shares fall

In Feb. 7 story, corrects figure for risk provisions and comparison in paragraph 4

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Pfandbriefbank PBBG.DE on Wednesday reported an increase in risk provisions in the fourth quarter, amid what it called "the greatest real estate crisis since the financial crisis".

The bank's shares were down 5.9% in late Frankfurt trading, sending shockwaves through the sector.

Shares of larger rival Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE were also down more than 5%, on track for their biggest one-day fall since March 2023 during a banking crisis in the United States.

Pfandbriefbank's total risk provisioning for 2023 increased to between 210 million euros and 215 million euros, up from 104 million euros it had previously announced for the first nine months. The bank is especially active in the real-estate sector.

"Despite these expenses, PBB remains profitable thanks to its financial strength," it said in its unscheduled release.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

