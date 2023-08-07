News & Insights

Companies
KKR

Germany's OHB announces voluntary takeover offer by KKR

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 07, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - OHB OHBG.DE on Monday announced a voluntary public tender offer by US investment company KKR for all shares in the German space technology company at an offer price of 44 euros ($48.34) per share.

OHB said its executive and supervisory boards supported the offer and intended to recommend that shareholders accept it.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
