Germany’s Nordzucker profits surge 116% on high sugar prices, upbeat for new year

HAMBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany's second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker reported a 116% surge in annual profits on Wednesday, benefitting from high sugar prices, and said it is optimistic it will achieve good results in its new financial year.

Unlisted Nordzucker posted a 182 million euro ($200.35 million) net profit for its 2022/23 financial year to end-February, up from 84 million the previous year. Sales rose 16% to 2.3 billion euros.

“The increased costs of production caused by price rises for energy and other supplies for us and our farmers could be compensated for by a higher sugar price level,” CEO Lars Gorissen said in a statement in an online news conference.

The earnings increase had been achieved despite “extreme challenges” from the energy crisis, inflation, disrupted supply chains, below-average harvest yields and cost increases, Gorissen said.

Benefits from a corporate efficiency programme and because of developments in the sugar market Nordzucker said it expects a “very good business result” in its new 2023/24 year.

The EU sugar market is normalising following the disruption from the pandemic with prices rising, it said.

EU sugar prices rose to around 804 euros a tonne in February 2023 from around 586 euros a tonne at the start of the last sugar season in October 2022, Nordzucker said.

Europe’s largest sugar producer, Germany’s SuedzuckerSZUG.DE in April posted a 112% rise in annual earnings. Sugar futures hit 11-1/2 year highs in April on concern about tight world supplies.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

