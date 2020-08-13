Germany's Nordex swings to H1 core loss on COVID-19 hit

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex NDXG.DE on Thursday said it swung to a core loss in the first half, citing the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on its supply chain.

The loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 70.8 million euros ($83.6 million) in the first six months of 2020, compared with a profit of 17.1 million in the year earlier period.

"The pandemic significantly affected our company's operations during the second quarter. Despite this, we were able to manage the situation in close cooperation with our customers and suppliers," CEO Jose Luis Blanco said.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

