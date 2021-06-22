Germany's Merkel sees "gigantic" spending in coming years

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany will in the next few years have to spend "gigantic" amounts to help it address environmental and technological challenges once the coronavirus pandemic has receded, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Addressing a BDI industry association conference, Merkel said that some sectors may still need further aid after the crisis. In addition, she singled out the microchip branch.

"Without state aid, the expansion of microchip production in Europe will not be possible," said Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term in a September election, adding the public finances must be brought back into order in coming years.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Caroline Copley)

