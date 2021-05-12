US Markets
MRK

Germany's Merck sees boost from labs supplies earnings

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's Merck on Wednesday said its Life Science business, a leading maker of biotech lab supplies and gear, saw core earnings jump more than 43% in the first quarter, driven by the pharma industry's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck MRCG.DE on Wednesday said its Life Science business, a leading maker of biotech lab supplies and gear, saw core earnings jump more than 43% in the first quarter, driven by the pharma industry's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at the division rose to 793 million euros ($961 million).

The company, which also makes pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, on May 4 reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings for the group ahead of schedule.

At the time it said it expected 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.4-5.8 billion euros, up from 5.2 billion last year. It reaffirmed that guidance on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular