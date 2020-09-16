Germany's Merck says it will focus on smaller takeovers

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said on Wednesday it would until 2022 focus on cutting its debt from the takeover of electronic materials company Versum and any acquisitions thereafter would likely be smaller ones.

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA MRCG.DE said on Wednesday it would until 2022 focus on cutting its debt from the takeover of electronic materials company Versum and any acquisitions thereafter would likely be smaller ones.

"We don't rule out large transformative deals as of 2022, yet in view of our strong business portfolio, at present the likelihood is higher that we will complement our businesses through a number of smaller to medium-sized acquisitions after 2022,” Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Adair)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More