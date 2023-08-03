News & Insights

Germany's Merck flags steeper drop in earnings

August 03, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DE on Thursday warned of a steeper decline in full-year earnings, citing weak demand for high-tech materials used to produce pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), before one-offs, would fall between 3% and 9%, when adjusted for currency swings.

The foreign exchange effects would be an additional drag of between 3% and 6%, Merck said in a statement.

It had previously forecast 2023 adjusted EBITDA to slip between 0% and 5%, with an additional negative foreign exchange effect of 2% to 5%.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

