News & Insights

US Markets
MRNA

Germany's Merck flags decline in operating profit of up to 10% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

May 11, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DE on Thursday warned that adjusted operating earnings could decline by as much as 10% this year as the outlook for its specialty chemicals business darkened.

The company said it was expecting between 6.1 billion euros ($6.71 billion) and 6.7 billion euros in 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs. That is down from 6.8 billion last year.

It had previously predicted a "moderate decline to an about stable development", before any currency swings.

Demand for Merck's semiconductor materials "is expected to recover in the second half of 2023, but at a later point and from a lower base than previously assumed", it said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
PFE
GILD
MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.