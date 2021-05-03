Germany's MeinAuto plans up to 515 mln euro Frankfurt IPO

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German online car dealer MeinAuto Holding plans to raise up to 515 million euros ($620 million) from a Frankfurt stock market listing, it said on Monday.

The shares are being offered in a range of 16-20 euros apiece.

The company is selling new shares worth 150 million euros. Additionally, private equity owner HgCapital HGT.L is selling some of its stock.

Provided that a 15% overallotment option and a 10% upsize option are exercised shares worth 412 million to 515 million euros are being offered in the initial public offering (IPO) will be sold.

The deal could give the company a market capitalisation of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros. Up to 35% of the shares will be widely held after the IPO.

The shares are expected to start trading on May 12.

MeinAuto plans to use the proceeds to finance future growth as well as expanding its vehicle subscription pool and partially repay existing secured debt facilities.

The deal follows the IPO of used-car platform AUTO1 AG1G.DE, which it floated earlier in early February at a valuation of 9.5 billion euros.

Bank of America BAC.N, Barclays BARC.L, Citi C.N, Jefferies JEF.N and Unicredit CRDI.MI are organising the deal.

($1 = 0.8309 euros)

