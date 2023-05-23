News & Insights

Commodities

Germany's Lufthansa orders four Airbus planes

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

May 23, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - German flagship carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE signed a contract to purchase four additional Airbus A350-900 long-haul planes, the company said on Tuesday.

The planes will be acquired from UK-based aircraft asset manager Deucalion Aviation and delivered to the group later this year.

Lufthansa did not disclose the value of the deal.

(Writing by Andrey Sychev Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.