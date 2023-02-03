Germany's Leoni plans restructuring without auto cable unit sale

February 03, 2023 — 05:58 am EST

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ailing German auto parts supplier Leoni LEOGn.DE will not try to sell its auto cable business after a previous attempt to do so fell through, its outgoing chief executive Aldo Kamper told reporters on Thursday evening.

Kamper had originally planned to include the expected 442 million euros ($483.19 million) in proceeds from the sale as part of a rescue package deal for the Nuremberg-based group. However, in December a prospective buyer from Thailand withdrew.

Now Leoni wants to try to win more concessions from its lenders and clients in the auto industry. "The space to find a solution has become narrower," said Kamper, but added: "Both the banks and the manufacturers believe that Leoni is needed."

Kamper expects at least a basic restructuring agreement before his expected departure from Leoni at the end of March.

