Germany's Lanxess looking to sell polyurethane business -Handelsblatt

January 15, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess has commissioned Deutsche Bank to look for a buyer for its polyurethane business, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

The business unit could be valued up to 600 million euros ($656.34 million), Handelsblatt wrote, adding that Lanxess and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Writing by Nette Nöstlinger Editing by Miranda Murray) ((Annette.Noestlinger@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LANXESS SALE/ (URGENT)

