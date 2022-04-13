Commodities

Germany's K+S hikes profit forecast on higher agriculture segment prices

German potash and salt miner K+S on Wednesday raised its 2022 core profit outlook, as it expects rising average prices in the agriculture customer segment to outweigh energy, logistics and materials cost increases.

April 13 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE on Wednesday raised its 2022 core profit outlook, as it expects rising average prices in the agriculture customer segment to outweigh energy, logistics and materials cost increases.

The group, which makes potash fertilisers and salts for cooking, animal feed and de-icing roads, now expects to report full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.3-2.6 billion euros ($2.49-$2.82 billion).

Previously, the company expected its full-year core profit to come in at 1.6-1.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

