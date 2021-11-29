Germany's Knorr Bremse expects annual growth of up to 6.5% until 2025

MUNICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse KBX.DE expects annual revenue growth of 5.5% to 6.5% till 2025, when revenues would likely reach 8.6 billion euros ($9.70 billion), the German auto and railway parts supplier said on Monday ahead of its capital markets day.

Operating margins (EBIT) would come in between 14% and 16%, it added.

The company, which is targeting growth opportunities in the rail and commercial vehicles sectors, said it expected revenues of 6.6 billion to 6.8 billion euros this year and a profit margin of between 13% and 13.5%.

It, however, warned that semiconductor supply bottlenecks were weighing on its commercial vehicles business.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((christina.amann@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33597;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.