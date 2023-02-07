Germany's IONOS expected to price at 18.50 euros per share in IPO

Feb 7 (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS is expected to price at 18.50 euros per share in its initial public offering, the first major European IPO since sports car maker Porsche P911_p.DE in September, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The accompanying banks told potential investors on Tuesday shortly before the end of the subscription period that shares would likely cost 18.50 euros. The official price range was from 18.50 to 22.50 euros.

The initial listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for Wednesday.

(Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Paul Carrel)

