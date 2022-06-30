Germany's IG Metall union sets sights on wage hike amid high inflation

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German trade union IG Metall looked set to call for a hike in wages for workers in the metal and electric industry amid spiking inflation, with its local branch in the state of Lower Saxony demanding an 8% increase.

The union's executive board had recommended an increase of between 7% and 8% earlier this month to the collective bargaining districts, with Lower Saxony being the first region so far to submit its demand.

The Lower Saxony branch cited persistently high inflation and rising prices for choosing the higher end of the range, 8%.

The other collective bargaining districts are expected to submit their demands over the course of Thursday before the union's executive board formally decides on the wage demand on July 11.

