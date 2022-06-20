Germany's IG Metall union recommends 7%-8% pay rise for workers

Germany's IG Metall union wants to push through wage increases of between 7% and 8% in the upcoming round of bargaining for the 3.9 million employees in the metal and electrical industries, it said on Monday.

This recommendation was made by the union's executive board to the collective bargaining districts for negotiations with employers.

